Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $480,133. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $60.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

