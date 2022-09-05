Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 179,549 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,731,000 after buying an additional 4,165,006 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,802.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,993,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,132,000 after buying an additional 3,783,176 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,365,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,446,000 after buying an additional 2,376,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,453,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $31.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.3656 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

