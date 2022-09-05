Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lincoln National worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

