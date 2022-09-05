Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 580,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Western Union worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Western Union by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Union by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Union by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Union by 22.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Down 1.0 %

Western Union stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Union to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.