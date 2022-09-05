Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 320.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 276,405 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.30% of South Jersey Industries worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $33.89 on Monday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Articles

