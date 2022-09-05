Citigroup Inc. Has $10.29 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $89.52 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.07.
Eastman Chemical Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
