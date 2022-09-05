Citigroup Inc. Has $10.44 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

AFG stock opened at $127.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.71 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.08.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

