Citigroup Inc. Has $11.15 Million Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,496 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 484,413 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 610,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 445,350 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 431,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $67.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $75.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. Northcoast Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

