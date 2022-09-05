Citigroup Inc. Has $11.28 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Pool worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Pool by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Pool by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Pool by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $339.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.84. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

