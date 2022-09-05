Citigroup Inc. Has $11.49 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 81.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 59.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $51.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

