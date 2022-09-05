Citigroup Inc. Has $11.65 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,977 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Toll Brothers worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,212,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,078,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 14.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,176,000 after buying an additional 573,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,437,000 after buying an additional 100,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,969,000 after buying an additional 481,786 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,132,000 after buying an additional 164,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $43.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

