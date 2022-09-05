Citigroup Inc. Has $11.69 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,251 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $56.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.72.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

