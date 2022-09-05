Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Loews worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Loews during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Loews by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Loews by 181.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $55.43 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on L shares. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

