Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of WestRock worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 68,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 523,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 46,522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in WestRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WestRock Stock Down 0.4 %

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

WestRock stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WestRock has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

