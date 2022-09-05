Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.0 %

SIRI stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

