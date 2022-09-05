Citigroup Inc. Sells 14,985 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,985 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Insulet worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 153.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Insulet stock opened at $254.35 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.23.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

