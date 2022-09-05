Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,147 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $330.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.51 and a 200-day moving average of $381.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

