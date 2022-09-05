Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 190.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,731 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 272,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 53,750 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 40,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.