Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,513 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth $19,705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2,036.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,598,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,336 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $3,416,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 118,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2,566.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 812,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 781,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.99.

CLOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

