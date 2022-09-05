Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cognex worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 6.2% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 50.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX opened at $41.88 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

