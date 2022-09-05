Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Conagra Brands by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,779 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after acquiring an additional 971,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,642,000 after acquiring an additional 720,291 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 788.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 691,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 613,996 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,936,000 after acquiring an additional 561,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.22 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

