Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,685 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after acquiring an additional 255,361 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,497,000 after acquiring an additional 192,434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after acquiring an additional 380,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,743,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

Insider Activity at ResMed

ResMed Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,081,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,061 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $215.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.57. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

