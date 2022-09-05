Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,972 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 8.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 34.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.28. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Grifols

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.