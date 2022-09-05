Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,652 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTH. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. Wolfe Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $77.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

