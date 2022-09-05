Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 105,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 321,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 71,869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 20.6% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,646 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 55.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Price Performance

Shares of QFIN opened at $14.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.29. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by ($0.21). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

