Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,471 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $20,705,000. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $162.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.