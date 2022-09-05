Copart (CPRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect Copart to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Copart Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $116.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.56. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.15. Copart has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

