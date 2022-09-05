Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Crane worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Crane by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crane Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $93.12 on Monday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

