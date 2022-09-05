D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,291 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 260.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Okta by 412.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $64.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.14. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

