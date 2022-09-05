D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,735 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 25.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NNI shares. StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nelnet

Nelnet Price Performance

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $39,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,694.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet stock opened at $83.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.74. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $99.79.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.99%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

