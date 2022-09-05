D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 4,888 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 71.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 394,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 164,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,798,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.1 %

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.