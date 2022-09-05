D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 81 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $1,616,000.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $173.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.81. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.99 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

