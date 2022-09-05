D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $66.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

