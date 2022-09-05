D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,247 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.39.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,394.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also

