D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,300 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH opened at $80.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

