D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 305 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,722 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 479,091 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,281 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,707 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $162.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

