D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 5,755 Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 1.02% of SCYNEXIS worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 520.5% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,919 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 797,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at $2,172,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.81. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 169.86% and a negative net margin of 1,557.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

