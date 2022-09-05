D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.05% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

PHO opened at $49.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

