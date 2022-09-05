D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $68,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR opened at $43.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

