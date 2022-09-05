D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,975 shares of company stock worth $3,270,099 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

