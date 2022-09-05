D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 276.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 399.5% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $157.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.45. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.91 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

