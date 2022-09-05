D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FINS. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $168,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 581,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 127,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1,645.5% in the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 212,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FINS opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

