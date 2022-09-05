D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $421,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,086,000 after buying an additional 29,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $83.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $89.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.