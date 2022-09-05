D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $289.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.79 and its 200-day moving average is $302.18. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

