D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,605 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $612,015,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $279,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,617,000 after buying an additional 16,896,929 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $122,544,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,239,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

