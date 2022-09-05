D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

TSCO opened at $187.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

