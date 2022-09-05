D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Pinterest by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after buying an additional 524,424 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

