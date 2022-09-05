D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 99.8% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $169.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.90 and its 200 day moving average is $198.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $327.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

