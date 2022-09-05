D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.18 Million Stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.13% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NXTG opened at $62.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.83. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $62.08 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.553 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

