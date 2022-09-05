D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $867,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,066 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,009,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 68,361 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 252,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 28,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 117,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $40.59 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27.

